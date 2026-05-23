Congratulations to 8th-grade girls’ singles champion Maria Almaguer Sanchez for earning 1st place. Congratulations also to the 7th-grade boys’ doubles team, Mandon Muzquiz and Jace Delagarza, for bringing home 2nd-place honors.
Maria Almaguer Sanchez for earning 1st place. Mandon Muzquiz and Jace Delagarza, for bringing home 2nd-place honors.
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Congratulations to 8th-grade girls’ singles champion Maria Almaguer Sanchez for earning 1st place. Congratulations also to the 7th-grade boys’ doubles team, Mandon Muzquiz and Jace Delagarza, for bringing home 2nd-place honors.
Congratulations to 8th-grade girls’ singles champion Maria Almaguer Sanchez for earning 1st place. Congratulations also to the 7th-grade boys’ doubles team, Mandon Muzquiz and Jace Delagarza, for bringing home 2nd-place honors.