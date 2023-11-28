Championship Saturday have some local flavor

Championship Saturday will have some local flavor. Clear Springs’ Ky Woods will be part of a University of Texas team competing against Oklahoma State in the Big 12 championship game at 11:00am. Dickinson’s Guillermo Garcia Rodriguez and Benjamin Stewart are both with Prairie View, who looks to capture the SWAC title against Florida A&M at 2:00pm, while Clear Creek’s Chad Lindberg suits up with two-time defending national champion Georgia when the Bulldogs seek to knock off Alabama in the SEC title game at 3:00pm.
