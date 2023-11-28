FFA Leadership team finishes high at competition

Clarissa Silva
Texas City ISD Communications
Texas City FFA Leadership Development Events (LDE) teams had a successful day earlier this month at the Gulf Coast District LDE competitions. Four teams placed high enough to advance to the Area competition! Congratulations and good luck at the next level!
- Jr Skills 3rd place- Ava, Alex, Cayden & Isabella
- Jr Quiz 3rd place- Kelsey, Lilly, Leah & Cheyenne
- Ag Issues- 3rd place- Lexi, Brooke, Kaylie & Avery
- Sr Quiz- 3rd place- Katy, Jenna, Addison & Melanie
Other teams placing at the event include:
- Ag Advocacy 5th place – Myrna, Kaclynn, Ella & Hope
- Sr Chapter Conducting 5th place – Kaylie, Austin, Kiara, Brooklyn, Abigail, Madison, Trey & Saylor
- Greenhand Chapter Conducting 6th place – Josh, Kelsey, Lilly, Tori, Isabella, Lilliana & Cheyenne
- Senior Skills 7th place – Cole, Cooper & Trey
FFA advisor Nikki Ashcraft said they are so proud of all the teams and students who represented Texas City and TCHS well!