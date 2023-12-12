Playing in Memphis: Hitchcock’s Dorsey commits to Tigers

By Brandon C. Williams

The Post Newspaper Managing Editor

Hitchcock star receiver Bryce Dorsey will leave high school as a Bulldog but will begin college as a Tiger.

Dorsey announced on social media over the weekend his commitment to the University of Memphis while visiting the school. The 5’10, 175-pound speedster chose Memphis over the likes of Texas State, Texas-San Antonio and Incarnate Word.

The Tigers originally offered Dorsey during the summer and increased their interest in him after he finished his senior season as Hitchcock’s leading receiver while helping the Bulldogs finish the 2023 campaign with a 9-2 record.

Dorsey, who earned first team all-district 12-3A-1 honors, is the area’s latest football commit. He also joins teammate Lloyd Jones, who committed to Texas Tech earlier this fall, whose plans after graduating Hitchcock are set.

Memphis finished 9-3 in the regular season and will play Iowa State in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on December 29.