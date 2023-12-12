‘Tis Christmastime in Texas City

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Enjoying some old time Christmas charm at the historic Davison Home at Heritage Square in Texas City is a Christmas tradition that brings together a community of Christmas celebrators.

The yearly event is sponsored by the Texas City Museum and by the volunteer board of trustee members who dedicate themselves to sharing their love of history and love of Christmas with the community.

“It’s a way to celebrate the birth of Christ, and we decorate for the people to enjoy,” said Tom Cain, president of the board.

Inside the interior of the house dispersed amid the antique furnishings were the decorations of Christmas, including a Nativity set carved in wood and placed on one of the period tables. Santa was waiting in the living room area to greet children with bags of candy.

Outside, at the back of the house, where perhaps carriages once pulled up, was a train ride waiting for the guests. The familiar words, “all aboard” were part of the ride.

The train is a popular attraction for children who come to see the house. Many children who visit the property are part of the musical performing groups invited to bring their talents to the celebration. This day was no exception.

The entryway was bustling with young performers waiting for their chance to visit with Santa or to catch a ride on the train before sharing their talents with others who had come out to enjoy an old time Christmas celebration.

Guajardo Elementary school’s choir, under the directorship of Randi Rose, has been coming to the Christmas celebration with her students for nearly a decade. She works with the students once a week on Mondays in after-school rehearsals.

“The kids all auditioned at the beginning of the school year, we are open to third and fourth graders,” Rose shared.

She added that she enjoys the children’s excitement when they get a chance to perform out in the community.

She also shared that before arriving at the Davidson Home, the boys and girls had brought Christmas cheer to a nursing home in Texas City. They have one more Christmas performance planned at an upcoming school board meeting.

“My favorite song was “Feliz Navidad,” and my favorite part about being in choir are the times before rehearsal when we get to have hot coco or play games,” shared third grader Aadian Billiot.

This is his first year in the choir and his first time performing on the steps of the historic Davidson Home in Texas City. His favorite part of the day was riding the train.

The Davison house was once owned by Texas City’s first postmaster, whose family also owned a grocery store just a few blocks away from the house, explained one of the board members.

Dressing up in her Mrs. Santa costume to assist Santa Claus was Susan Mitchell, a member of the board.

Mitchell is proud to wear the hat of a third-generation Texas Citian who is a self-described history geek. She loves the Christmas spirit found in the historic house.

“I love coming to this house at Christmastime,” Mitchell shared “It reminds me of my grandma’s house.”

There was no charge for admission to the historic home, and guests other than the young performers also enjoyed the Christmas spirit found in the home.

For more information about the Davison Home and how you can become involved in future events and support maintaining the interior of the house, you can reach out at (409) 229-1660.