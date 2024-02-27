A Vote for Chaplains: Empowering Students through Support and Compassion

As school boards across the state prepare to cast their votes on school chaplains, it’s essential to reflect on the

significance of this decision and the impact in can have on our campuses.

On Sept.2, 2022, a horrific vehicular double homicide that involved drunk driving occurred near Ball High

School in Galveston County. The district invited chaplains, pastors and rabbis to assist both students and staff

with the trauma and helped a grieving community in a state of crisis. That incident was a very public crisis.

In actuality, there are ongoing mental health crises with our youth every day that are not public and not as

visible. We need all hands on deck and we need not to discriminate against people of faith to facilitate schools

in meeting that crisis.

Pastors in schools has been a successful program in many districts throughout the state for years. These mentors

have a unique ability to connect with students on a personal and emotional level, providing them with a source

of guidance and support during times of need.

In the face of challenges such as youth violence and teen suicide, chaplains offer a compassionate ear and a

comforting presence, helping students navigate the complexities of adolescence with resilience and strength.

The constant drivel regarding the separation of church and state is a hollow one. Serious students of history and

the first amendment understand that the founders intended to keep the state out of church affairs, it was never

meant the other way around.

Chaplains serve in many publicly funded institutions. Our U.S. government employs about 10,000

Ecclesiastical Credential Chaplains who serve in all government agencies offering support for government

employees.

Chaplains have had many different religious affiliations and push no religious agenda, rather they offer

guidance to students of all backgrounds and beliefs. Their primary focus is providing compassionate care and

fostering a sense of community and belonging within our schools.

Opponents who claim that chaplains would not be certified professionals fail to recognize that the school board

has complete authority to establish requirements for individuals to serve in this capacity.

I am confident that our elected school board trustees, who are committed to the well-being and highest standard

of care for our students, will develop a sound policy that only qualified, trained professionals will be considered

for the role.

Many in the faith community are already trained and credentialed to offer non-denominational counseling and

support services.

As a former public school teacher and counselor for middle-school special-needs students, there were never

enough hours in a day to address both scheduling needs and the number of students who wanted to see me for

individual help with social and emotional concerns.

Programs that mentor students and support staff are needed. By approving the inclusion of chaplains, we are

sending a powerful message to our students: that they are not alone in their struggles and that help is always

available to them.

Chaplains play a vital role in promoting mental health and well-being by offering a lifeline to those who may be

struggling with personal challenges or crises. Their presence in our schools strengthens our commitment to

creating a safe and supportive learning environment for all students.

I urge our school districts in Chambers and Galveston counties to vote yes before the March 1st deadline.