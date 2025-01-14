Texas City was well-represented on the 9-5A-II All-District teams. First Team Offense honors go to Jayden Johnson and Tristen Blackmon (receivers) and Kaden Clay (running back). On defense, Dustin Taylor (DT/nose), Trey Lampkin (ends), Kaden Clay (inside linebacker), Royal Mack (outside linebacker), Tristen Blackmon (corners), Xavier Skowron and Michael Saltz (safeties) made the First Team.

Second Team Offense includes Maurice Burton and Justin Stephens (running backs) and Travis Pevoto (deep snapper). On defense, Izeriyan Sweed (DT/nose), Justin Stephens (inside linebacker), Patrick Evans (outside linebacker/punter) and Maurice Burton (corners) were recognized.

Cardae King was named the All-District Co-Freshman of the Year.

Honorable Mention honors go to Bryce Davis (DT), Rey Cabrera, Brandon Fountain and Ossiel Guerra (kickers) and Travis Pevoto (center).