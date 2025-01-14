Santa Fe’s girls’ basketball teams had a stellar Friday. The junior varsity team held off Ball in a 44-37 overtime thriller before the varsity followed with a 71-47 victory. The Indians will be off on Tuesday before hosting Angleton on Friday.
