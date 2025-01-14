Home NewsSports Tourney Time Continues for Soccer Teams
Sports

Tourney Time Continues for Soccer Teams

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comments

With district play beginning next week, many of the area’s boys’ and girls’ soccer teams will hit the road for tournaments. However several girls’ teams will be close to home as the CCISD Tournament takes center stage on Thursday.

Wednesday: The Rockets visit the Nuggets at 8 PM. Space City Home Network begins at 7:30 PM with the pregame show.

Thursday: CCISD will host its annual girls’ soccer tournament, with Clear Brook, Clear Falls, Friendswood, and Santa Fe among the schools competing. Meanwhile, Clear Springs will be in Georgetown at the Governor’s Cup Tournament.

Tourney time carries into boys’ soccer as Dickinson and Friendswood are at the Deer Park ISD Tournament while Texas City is at the Dayton Tournament.

Continuing on the road, the Rockets visit the Kings at 9 PM. Space City Home Network will have the game live at 8:30 PM with the pregame show. The game will also be aired on TNT and TruTV and streamed on Max.

Friday: Boys basketball tips at 7 PM with Ball at Iowa Colony, Clear Brook at Dickinson, Clear Creek at Deer Park, Clear Falls at Brazoswood, Clear Lake at Clear Springs, Columbia at state-ranked La Marque, Santa Fe at Angleton, and Texas City at La Porte. State-ranked Hitchcock at Boling is at 7:30 PM.

In girls’ basketball, Iowa Colony at Ball and Columbia at La Marque begin at 6 PM, while state-ranked Hitchcock at Boling begins at 6:15 PM. La Porte at Texas City is at 6:30 PM, followed at 7 PM by Dickinson at state-ranked Clear Brook, Deer Park at Clear Creek, Brazoswood at Clear Falls, Clear Springs at Clear Lake, and Angleton at Santa Fe.

One boys’ soccer match on the evening with Clear Falls at MacArthur starts at 7:30 PM.

A trio of girls’ soccer matches begins at 5 PM with Liberty at La Marque, followed at 7 PM by Texas City at Aldine, and Crawford at Ball starts at 7:30 PM.

Saturday: It’s another late night for Rockets fans, who will watch their team at the Trail Blazers starting at 9 PM. Space City Home Network will begin coverage at 8:30 PM with the pregame show.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

