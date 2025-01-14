Tourney Time Continues for Soccer Teams

With district play beginning next week, many of the area’s boys’ and girls’ soccer teams will hit the road for tournaments. However several girls’ teams will be close to home as the CCISD Tournament takes center stage on Thursday.

Wednesday: The Rockets visit the Nuggets at 8 PM. Space City Home Network begins at 7:30 PM with the pregame show.

Thursday: CCISD will host its annual girls’ soccer tournament, with Clear Brook, Clear Falls, Friendswood, and Santa Fe among the schools competing. Meanwhile, Clear Springs will be in Georgetown at the Governor’s Cup Tournament.

Tourney time carries into boys’ soccer as Dickinson and Friendswood are at the Deer Park ISD Tournament while Texas City is at the Dayton Tournament.

Continuing on the road, the Rockets visit the Kings at 9 PM. Space City Home Network will have the game live at 8:30 PM with the pregame show. The game will also be aired on TNT and TruTV and streamed on Max.

Friday: Boys basketball tips at 7 PM with Ball at Iowa Colony, Clear Brook at Dickinson, Clear Creek at Deer Park, Clear Falls at Brazoswood, Clear Lake at Clear Springs, Columbia at state-ranked La Marque, Santa Fe at Angleton, and Texas City at La Porte. State-ranked Hitchcock at Boling is at 7:30 PM.

In girls’ basketball, Iowa Colony at Ball and Columbia at La Marque begin at 6 PM, while state-ranked Hitchcock at Boling begins at 6:15 PM. La Porte at Texas City is at 6:30 PM, followed at 7 PM by Dickinson at state-ranked Clear Brook, Deer Park at Clear Creek, Brazoswood at Clear Falls, Clear Springs at Clear Lake, and Angleton at Santa Fe.

One boys’ soccer match on the evening with Clear Falls at MacArthur starts at 7:30 PM.

A trio of girls’ soccer matches begins at 5 PM with Liberty at La Marque, followed at 7 PM by Texas City at Aldine, and Crawford at Ball starts at 7:30 PM.

Saturday: It’s another late night for Rockets fans, who will watch their team at the Trail Blazers starting at 9 PM. Space City Home Network will begin coverage at 8:30 PM with the pregame show.