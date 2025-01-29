Step Into Health: Line Dancing Class Kicks Off New Movement Initiative Promoting the Power of Physical Activity

TEXAS CITY, TX – Lace up your dancing shoes and get ready to join Mayor Dedrick Johnson for an

evening of dancing, fun, laughter and movement as the City of Texas City hosts a line dance class

this Thursday, Jan. 30.

The class is free and will be held at the city’s Sanders Center (501 4thAve N), starting at 6 p.m. It

also serves as the first event in Mayor Johnson’s new health initiative, “Movement is Medicine.”

With benefits like increasing energy levels, improving sleep quality, reducing anxiety and helping to

prevent injury and disease, the impact that movement can have on health is significant.

“Movement is Medicine is an initiative to remind everyone of the benefits of physical activities,”

Mayor Johnson said. “Even minimal exercise helps cardiovascular health, strengthens muscles

and reduces the risk of chronic diseases like cancer or obesity. And something as simple as line

dancing can reduce stress. A healthy community is a happy community!”

Throughout the year, the Mayor will host a variety of programs as part of the initiative, exploring all

numerous areas of activity and movement. Upcoming events include indoor recreation on March

27, a fitness day on May 22, aquatics activities on July 17, a bike ride on September 27 and a 3K

walk on November 22.

Every program is free, and everyone in the community is invited to participate. All ages and all

fitness levels are welcome.

For more information about Mayor’s Johnson’s Movement is Medicine initiative, visit

www.texascitytx.gov.