Home NewsLifestyleExercise Step Into Health: Line Dancing Class Kicks Off New Movement Initiative Promoting the Power of Physical Activity
Exercise

Step Into Health: Line Dancing Class Kicks Off New Movement Initiative Promoting the Power of Physical Activity

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

TEXAS CITY, TX – Lace up your dancing shoes and get ready to join Mayor Dedrick Johnson for an
evening of dancing, fun, laughter and movement as the City of Texas City hosts a line dance class
this Thursday, Jan. 30.
The class is free and will be held at the city’s Sanders Center (501 4thAve N), starting at 6 p.m. It
also serves as the first event in Mayor Johnson’s new health initiative, “Movement is Medicine.”
With benefits like increasing energy levels, improving sleep quality, reducing anxiety and helping to
prevent injury and disease, the impact that movement can have on health is significant.
“Movement is Medicine is an initiative to remind everyone of the benefits of physical activities,”
Mayor Johnson said. “Even minimal exercise helps cardiovascular health, strengthens muscles
and reduces the risk of chronic diseases like cancer or obesity. And something as simple as line
dancing can reduce stress. A healthy community is a happy community!”
Throughout the year, the Mayor will host a variety of programs as part of the initiative, exploring all
numerous areas of activity and movement. Upcoming events include indoor recreation on March
27, a fitness day on May 22, aquatics activities on July 17, a bike ride on September 27 and a 3K
walk on November 22.
Every program is free, and everyone in the community is invited to participate. All ages and all
fitness levels are welcome.
For more information about Mayor’s Johnson’s Movement is Medicine initiative, visit
www.texascitytx.gov.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

Opportunities Abound for Seniors to Safeguard Their Mental Health

Lesser Known Benefits of Breaking a Sweat 

What To Do When a Workout Gets Stale

Martial Arts Self-Defense Disciplines 

A Connecticut Yankee in Southeast Texas

Dangers of Sleep Deprivation

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close