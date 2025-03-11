Congrats to Hitchcock’s Adrian Flores, who dominated the competition, securing 1st place and punching his ticket to the State powerlifting finals. Teammate Reece Robinson put in a strong performance, finishing 5th in a tough field.
Hitchcock’s Adrian Flores & Reece Robinson
91
