At its April meeting, the TCISD Board of Trustees proudly recognized nine student-athletes who qualified for the State Powerlifting Meets this year.
Special congratulations to Jayden Wilburn and Makenna Martinez-Jones for earning 5th place at state. Recognized athletes include Corey Hosea, Jordyn Oliphant, Aiyana Spoons, Jayden Wilburn, Philip Yoakum, Dustin Burch, Emma Gates, Bralyn Harris, and Makenna Martinez-Jones.
These athletes represent the very best of hard work, discipline, and determination. We are proud of them and their coaches for an outstanding season.