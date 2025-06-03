Dickinson alum and University of Texas softball star Kayden Henry delivered the biggest hit of her career when she drilled a go-ahead homer in Saturday’s 4-2 win over Oklahoma in the Women’s College World Series. Henry also became the eighth player in UT history by recording her 60th steal as a Longhorn when she stole home to record the game’s first run. The Longhorns continued their bid for a national title when they played Tennessee on Monday.
Dickinson alum and University of Texas softball star Kayden Henry delivered the biggest hit
102
Dickinson alum and University of Texas softball star Kayden Henry delivered the biggest hit of her career when she drilled a go-ahead homer in Saturday’s 4-2 win over Oklahoma in the Women’s College World Series. Henry also became the eighth player in UT history by recording her 60th steal as a Longhorn when she stole home to record the game’s first run. The Longhorns continued their bid for a national title when they played Tennessee on Monday.
Dickinson alum and University of Texas softball star Kayden Henry delivered the biggest hit of her career when she drilled a go-ahead homer in Saturday’s 4-2 win over Oklahoma in the Women’s College World Series. Henry also became the eighth player in UT history by recording her 60th steal as a Longhorn when she stole home to record the game’s first run. The Longhorns continued their bid for a national title when they played Tennessee on Monday.