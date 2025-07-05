Dickinson High School alum and current Detroit Lions defensive lineman Keith Cooper came back to the school earlier in the week to work with current Gators players. Cooper signed with the Lions as a free agent shortly after the NFL Draft and will be heading to camp with the franchise later this month.
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Keith Cooper
98
Dickinson High School alum and current Detroit Lions defensive lineman Keith Cooper came back to the school earlier in the week to work with current Gators players. Cooper signed with the Lions as a free agent shortly after the NFL Draft and will be heading to camp with the franchise later this month.
Dickinson High School alum and current Detroit Lions defensive lineman Keith Cooper came back to the school earlier in the week to work with current Gators players. Cooper signed with the Lions as a free agent shortly after the NFL Draft and will be heading to camp with the franchise later this month.