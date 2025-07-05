The La Marque High School volleyball camp for ages 6-14 will be held July 15-17 at the LMHS Gym. Sessions will be from 8 am to noon. The preregistration price will be $25, with door prices at $30. To register, visit https://bit.ly/4nvhDqf
