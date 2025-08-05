Training up the Next Generation – The Key to Freedom

Editor’s Note: The Post Newspaper welcomes the opinions of its readers. However, we do not condone nor support the views that are espoused on our pages. If you are interested in writing a guest column, please contact publisher@thepostnewspaper.net.

By Bill Sargent

During the past Administration we experienced high inflation, utter disregard for the immigration laws, crack downs on free speech, jailing those who didn’t toe the line, and the withholding and hiding from public view much of the truth of what was going on.

In January things started to change and the horrors of what had been done started to come to light, lending creditability to the saying, “Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely.”

Donald Trump has set a new course. Economically he believes America is the most valuable market in the world, one that other nations covet access to. He’s using this to bring investment and manufacturing back to the U.S. and because of his policies our gross national product (GNP) has blown through economist estimates to 3% in the last reporting period. Trump seeks to balance the tariff structure, promote self-sufficiency, and to create a sustainable economic culture that opens opportunities for those willing to apply themselves.

Our founding fathers sought truth and honesty, not graft and corruption. Individually, they weren’t perfect, but collectively they got it. First and foremost, they viewed themselves as farmers, scientists, lawyers, bankers, editors, and seekers of righteousness (fairness) for all, not as statesmen. The Constitution and Declaration were founded on the truths and the protection of individual rights. They weren’t built upon popular whims. Unachieved goals could be added through the amendment process, not through unelected courts or bureaucrats.

The rich American history was filled with strange, improbable events including several in its beginning. Jamestown developed a culture of self-sufficiency from almost unendurable experiences. The Pilgrims gained understanding through personally experiencing the essentialness of self-accountability. Both learned the value of having an accountable self-government. The Puritans brought vision, a light set upon a hill. Perhaps the strangest essential came with the settlement of Manhattan. Both the Pilgrims and the English intended to settle between the Hudson and the Chesapeake. Violent and timely storms drove them elsewhere, one south, one north. Dutch, possessing the world’s most successful business culture, ended at the Hudson with its uniquely natural business and trading attributes, a perfect marriage. By 1776, the American culture possessed all of the necessary attributes for a free society, business, accountability, self-reliance, self-government coupled with its vast limitless natural resources. It resulted in then the world’s richest per-capita nation of its time. Trump’s fault of being aggressive can also be a positive. He made promises during his campaign and at this point he’s the only politician we can remember who is keeping his promises. But in order to survive beyond his years in office a cultural change is needed.

One suggestion is that education include an honest portrayal of our past along with its beauty and its warts. It must include building necessary competence in reading, writing, math, and known scientific truths. It must also teach how to reason. If you get the right answer but don’t know how you got it, your education is lacking!

Education should also tell the truth. Slavery happened, so did the holocaust. We’re not happy about either but we should teach the lessons learned, like the value of human life. We should also talk about the American dream, like J.D. Vance and Harry Truman coming from humble backgrounds and obtaining high office.

We must demonstrate that destructive behavior isn’t rewarded and merit-based success isn’t diluted. Rewarding bad behavior breeds more extreme bad behavior. Allowing failure must remain, as should the opportunity to follow one’s dreams. Remember, failure can teach invaluable lessons as well.

We should fight and oppose the abuse of power and heretical practices, such as activist judges who overstep their authority. When governments control energy/transportation, healthcare, and the currency, then abusive leaders can enslave our nation. The past Administration sought desperately to gain such control. Future ones may attempt to do the same if we don’t remain vigilant.

The American dream didn’t come without adversity, rather it came because of it. Our ancestors learned deeply through bitter experiences and formal instruction. Ronald Reagan said we’re just one generation away from losing our freedoms. Training up the next generation is a key to our continuing to have freedom. We should remember this and act accordingly.