Golden Tornadoes Go Blue and White and Gain a New Press Box at Courville Stadium

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Excitement was in the air at Courville Stadium in Galveston on Friday, along with the aroma of popcorn, the sounds of young people chatting and laughing, and all the traditional sights and sounds of an American high school football game—which, of course, include a marching band.

It was opening night for high school football in Galveston, and the Ball High School Tors would be playing against the Manvel High School Mavericks.

For students in Galveston Independent School District, the night was about more than football —it was a night to remember part of the district’s history.

During racial segregation, the island’s Black students attended Central High School, home of the Bearcats, who wore blue and white uniforms. During this time, white students attended Ball High School, home of the Golden Tornadoes.

For the past several years, Ball High School’s first home game of the season has been a time to acknowledge and to reflect on the history of segregation in Galveston’s school system.

Remembering this history meant that again this year, the Golden Tornadoes donned the Bearcats’ uniform. While the team wore the historic uniforms, the marching band, cheerleaders, drill team, and fans sported Ball High’s colors: gold and purple.

As part of the event, the cheerleaders and drill team from what is now Central Middle School participated on the sideline in their blue and white uniforms.

Opening night this year also brought the opening of the new press box at Courville Stadium. The press box now includes a restroom, elevator and air conditioning system that works very well —unlike the portable air-conditioning system in the older press box.

“We no longer have to run from the press box down to the restrooms!” exclaimed Dr. Matthew Hay, a 15-year veteran announcer for the team. “We have more room in here. The old press box is right under this one; it’s much smaller.”

Hay also expressed excitement about another perk the new press box offers.

“We can see the entire field from here! The announcer’s space is on the 50-yard line!”

In addition, coaches have their own space in the box, and their conversations are no longer easily overheard by the announcers. Furthermore, moisture from condensation no longer builds up on the windows, which, in the old press box, were made of plexiglass. For these reasons, everyone in the new press box agreed the new area is a huge improvement.

Superintendent of the Galveston Independent School District Dr. Matthew Neighbors explained that with the opening of the new press box, students will be more engaged in broadcasting on the scoreboard and with the radio broadcast of the game.

Ball High School 1977 graduate Ed Ramirez attended opening night to celebrate his alma mater and his work as the architect who designed the press box. He, along with the high school’s athletic director, Jerold Temple, were very pleased with the results.

The night was not without its low points, however, one of which was a technical glitch in the sound system. Thus, the announcers, though they loved the new space, were unable to do their jobs. Another low point was the Mavericks’ defeat of the Tors with a final score of 52-21.