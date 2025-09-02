Home NewsCommunityEntertainmentHeartfelt Journeys to Broadway Hits: COM Theatre’s 2025–2026 Season
Entertainment

Heartfelt Journeys to Broadway Hits: COM Theatre’s 2025–2026 Season

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

(Texas City, TX) — The College of the Mainland (COM) Theatre is proud to announce its 2025–2026 season, featuring an exciting blend of heartfelt storytelling, razor-sharp comedy and spectacular musical productions.

Opening the season is The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane, adapted by Dwayne Hartford from Kate DiCamillo’s beloved novel, running September 4–21. This heartfelt production follows the adventures of Edward, a porcelain rabbit who discovers the power of love, loss and connection in a journey that speaks to audiences of all ages.

“I want our productions to reflect the highest professional standards and be opportunities for students to grow,” said Michael McIntosh, Theatre Coordinator. “We’ll offer a wide variety of productions that mimic professional theatre in the entire United States.”

Also featured this season is Chemical Imbalance: A Jekyll and Hyde Play by Lauren Wilson, a witty and darkly comic twist on the classic tale. The lineup will also showcase the Broadway hit Something Rotten! by Karey Kirkpatrick, John O’Farrell and Wayne Kirkpatrick. Packed with outrageous humor and dazzling numbers, this larger-than-life musical comedy promises to bring the season to a high-energy finale.

Tickets and more information are available at www.com.edu/com-theatre/.

Photo: COM Theatre student Reagan Beam, portraying Woman One in The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane, holds Edward during a scene from the production.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

You may also like

Enchanting Evening of Satire and Fantasy 

New Band to Roll into Galveston

Galveston College Theatre Department presents ‘An Evening of Scenes’ Feb. 19-21

A Little Less Talking and a Lot More Dancing

‘Tis The Season For Joy

SHRINE OF THE TRUE CROSS TO HOST ORGAN CONCERT

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper