Heartfelt Journeys to Broadway Hits: COM Theatre’s 2025–2026 Season

(Texas City, TX) — The College of the Mainland (COM) Theatre is proud to announce its 2025–2026 season, featuring an exciting blend of heartfelt storytelling, razor-sharp comedy and spectacular musical productions.

Opening the season is The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane, adapted by Dwayne Hartford from Kate DiCamillo’s beloved novel, running September 4–21. This heartfelt production follows the adventures of Edward, a porcelain rabbit who discovers the power of love, loss and connection in a journey that speaks to audiences of all ages.

“I want our productions to reflect the highest professional standards and be opportunities for students to grow,” said Michael McIntosh, Theatre Coordinator. “We’ll offer a wide variety of productions that mimic professional theatre in the entire United States.”

Also featured this season is Chemical Imbalance: A Jekyll and Hyde Play by Lauren Wilson, a witty and darkly comic twist on the classic tale. The lineup will also showcase the Broadway hit Something Rotten! by Karey Kirkpatrick, John O’Farrell and Wayne Kirkpatrick. Packed with outrageous humor and dazzling numbers, this larger-than-life musical comedy promises to bring the season to a high-energy finale.

Tickets and more information are available at www.com.edu/com-theatre/.

Photo: COM Theatre student Reagan Beam, portraying Woman One in The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane, holds Edward during a scene from the production.