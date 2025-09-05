The Dickinson football team was honored as the VYPE Houston Team of the Week after their victory over nationally-ranked Katy. The Gators hosted CE King in their home opener on Friday night.
Dickinson football team was honored as the VYPE Houston Team of the Week
