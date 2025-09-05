Home NewsSportsBaseballAstros Visit Jays in Potential October Collision
Astros Visit Jays in Potential October Collision

by Brandon Williams
While Tuesday has its usual dose of volleyball and tennis, the day also includes a possible American League postseason showdown when the Astros take on the Blue Jays in the first of a three-game. 

Sunday: The Astros visit the Rangers at 1:35 PM. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 1 PM with the pregame show.

The Texans begin the 2025 regular season at the Rams beginning at 3:25 PM. KHOU11 will have the game live. 

Monday: No games scheduled for the day.

Tuesday: Volleyball begins at 6 PM with Brazoswood at Clear Brook and El Campo at La Marque. Ball at Angleton, Friendswood at La Porte, Santa Fe at Bellville, and Iowa Colony at Texas City begin at 6:30 PM. 

In tennis, Dickinson at Clear Brook, Clear Falls at Deer Park, and Clear Lake at Clear Springs begin at 3 PM, followed by Brazoswood at Clear Creek at 3:30 PM. Ball at Texas City and Iowa Colony at Friendswood begin at 4 PM. 

The Astros head north of the border to face the Blue Jays in a clash between American League division leaders. Space City Home Network begins at 5:30 PM with the pregame show, leading into the 6:07 PM first pitch.

