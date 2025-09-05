Astros Visit Jays in Potential October Collision

While Tuesday has its usual dose of volleyball and tennis, the day also includes a possible American League postseason showdown when the Astros take on the Blue Jays in the first of a three-game.

Sunday: The Astros visit the Rangers at 1:35 PM. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 1 PM with the pregame show.

The Texans begin the 2025 regular season at the Rams beginning at 3:25 PM. KHOU11 will have the game live.

Monday: No games scheduled for the day.

Tuesday: Volleyball begins at 6 PM with Brazoswood at Clear Brook and El Campo at La Marque. Ball at Angleton, Friendswood at La Porte, Santa Fe at Bellville, and Iowa Colony at Texas City begin at 6:30 PM.

In tennis, Dickinson at Clear Brook, Clear Falls at Deer Park, and Clear Lake at Clear Springs begin at 3 PM, followed by Brazoswood at Clear Creek at 3:30 PM. Ball at Texas City and Iowa Colony at Friendswood begin at 4 PM.

The Astros head north of the border to face the Blue Jays in a clash between American League division leaders. Space City Home Network begins at 5:30 PM with the pregame show, leading into the 6:07 PM first pitch.