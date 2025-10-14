Southern California defensive end and Friendswood alum Braylan Shelby has been a contributor to the success of the nationally-ranked Trojans. The junior has recorded 3.5 sacks among his 14 tackles this season along with two quarterback hits. The Trojans visit #13 Notre Dame this Saturday at 6:30 PM, a game that can be seen locally on KPRC2.
Southern California defensive end and Friendswood alum Braylan Shelby
85
Southern California defensive end and Friendswood alum Braylan Shelby has been a contributor to the success of the nationally-ranked Trojans. The junior has recorded 3.5 sacks among his 14 tackles this season along with two quarterback hits. The Trojans visit #13 Notre Dame this Saturday at 6:30 PM, a game that can be seen locally on KPRC2.
Southern California defensive end and Friendswood alum Braylan Shelby has been a contributor to the success of the nationally-ranked Trojans. The junior has recorded 3.5 sacks among his 14 tackles this season along with two quarterback hits. The Trojans visit #13 Notre Dame this Saturday at 6:30 PM, a game that can be seen locally on KPRC2.