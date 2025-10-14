Dickinson’s Diego Sanchez and Derion Crooms are part of the Arkansas Tech football team that is 4-2 overall this season. Arkansas Tech takes on Southern Arkansas in the Murphy USA Classic this Saturday at 2 PM.
