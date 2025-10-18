On Tuesday, Dickinson Head Football Coach John Snelson, alongside senior tight end Braden Glover, was featured on a live recording of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Rising Road Show, interviewed by Greg Powers and Mallory Hartley at DICK’S House of Sport in Friendswood.

Coach Snelson discussed the team’s overall success as the fifth-ranked program in Dave Campbell’s 6A state standings, while Braden shared about his individual success and more.

A big thank you to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football for spotlighting our program, DICK’S House of Sport management for their hospitality, and a special thank you to members of the Dickinson High School Cheer Team for their presence and support!