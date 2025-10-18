Fishing Forecast

Bolivar: FAIR. 84 degrees. Water temperatures are still hanging in the 80s in the bay and gulf. People are catching plenty of redfish, trout, and black drum everywhere. There are : a few flounder and speckled trout being caught along with sand trout, croakers and crabs caught along the jetty. Report by Captain Shane Rilat, North Jetty Bait Camp.

Trinity Bay: GOOD. 83 degrees. Bay wells holding some speckled trout. Best action has been up along the northern ship channel area for speckled trout, redfish, black drum and the occasional flounder. Best bite on live shrimp. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. Water clarity ranges from great to decent across the area, though dredging can stir up sediment in spots. Look for drains from the back lakes where the outgoing tide clears the water – those are prime fishing zones. Rock and grass lines, along with bulkheads mixed with rocks, are producing well. Out in the main bay, birds are working over trout – most schools hold smaller pencil trout, but a few have quality fish, especially as fronts move in. Shell sandbars with current are key areas for solid trout bites; try WAC Attacks wacky flukes in sparkle chartreuse on a ¼ ounce jig head. Redfish are holding along rocks and grass lines in shallow back lakes, hitting crankbaits, spinnerbaits, shrimp imitations, and Texas-rigged worms. Live shrimp under a popping cork is also effective, especially when fished during major or minnow feeding times with good wind and current. Drum and bull croaker are showing up on shell sandbars and rocks with current, biting live shrimp under popping corks or Whack Attacks Shad XL on a ¼ ounce jig head. Always wear your kill switch and be safe! Report by Captain Zackary Scott, Zack Attack Fishing.

East Galveston Bay: GOOD. 78 degrees. Surface water temperature 78 degrees, water clarity varies depending upon where you are on the bay, with East of Triple Cut being a little more stained for the most part. Fishing continues to improve in East Galveston Bay, with cooler evening air and dropping water temperatures, and good tide movement over the past week. We fished off the shore reefs this week with limited success, as well as we targeted grass shorelines catching redfish, including back in the marsh. Flats around pinch points with current and nervous bait enabled us to land trout and redfish, although this week we had to weed through quite a few undersized fish. Imitation shrimp lures under popping corks with 12-15 inch leaders have still been producing continuous bites for our anglers, resulting in success on our chartered trips. We have also fished 1/8 ounce jig heads with Wac Attack, Deadly Dudley and fishbite tails in lighter colors and they performed as intended as well. Report by Captain Jeff Brandon, Get the Net Guide Service, LLC.

Galveston Bay: FAIR. 84 degrees. Winds laid down and the catches of fish have improved. Western shoreline piers holding speckled trout and a few reds. Birds have been working just offshore of the shoreline too with specs and sand trout underneath them. Spoil islands are good for black drum, a few redfish and sheepshead. Best bite on live shrimp with soft plastics while fishing the birds. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

Houston: GOOD. Water clear; 82 degrees; 0.19 feet above pool. Water clarity on the south end of Lake Houston is around 1.5-2 feet, with light flow throughout the lake creating good conditions for largemouth bass fishing. Bass are hitting early and late around riprap and rocky areas on deep or shallow-diving crankbaits and spinnerbaits, then moving to deeper points and submerged structures as the sun rises, where grubs, Texas-rigged worms, and swimbaits are productive. Crappie fishing is excellent in river channels 10-14 feet deep, especially near structure; live minnows or hand-tied jigs are working best in murkier areas like East Fork and Lucious Bayou. White bass are schooling on the south end around humps in 12-14 feet, biting slabs and trolled gold pet spoons. Catfish are steady near the train tracks, 1960 bridge, and river channels, with jug lining using fresh shad producing well. Gar fishing is strong upstream on both forks using rattle traps or bobber and bait setups. Always wear your kill switch and be safe! Report by Captain Zackary Scott, Zack Attack Fishing.

Texas City: GREAT. 84 degrees. Anglers are catching plenty of speckled trout, redfish, and croakers every day with some sand trout and an occasional flounder. Mangrove snapper and pompano have been sporadic but still around. Wade fishing along the levee and mosquito island from the dike has been productive from the beginning to the end still. Live shrimp and finger mullet have been the best baits. Report by Captain Shane Rilat, North Jetty Bait Camp.

Freeport: FAIR. 85 degrees. Speckle trout, sand trout and redfish are good under the birds in Bastrop Bay, Christmas Bay, and Chocolate Bay. Drift where mullet is present throwing lures, Four horseman corks with either gulp shrimp or live shrimp. Freeport Harbor and Brazos River has been good for redfish, trout, sheephead, drum, mangrove snapper and a few flounder using mullet and live shrimp. Report by Captain Jake Brown, Flattie Daddy Fishing Adventures.