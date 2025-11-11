Home NewsOpinionThe Long Game of Literacy: Schools and Families Building Readers for Life
The Long Game of Literacy: Schools and Families Building Readers for Life

Each November, communities across the nation observe National Family Literacy Day, a celebration of the vital role families play in helping children develop into lifelong readers. While one day of attention is beneficial, actual literacy growth doesn’t happen in a single event or classroom lesson. Growth occurs through consistent effort and collaboration between schools and families throughout the year.

At Gunter ISD, a growing school district north of Dallas, we are committed to the long game of literacy. Our district’s librarian, Mrs. Erin Genthner, has made it her mission to weave literacy into the fabric of family and community life. She understands that reading development occurs most when not confined by the four walls of the schoolhouse, but shared at home, in conversations, and through joyful traditions that bring people together.

This fall, our community of learners have several creative initiatives that connect their families around reading:

  • Storybook Pumpkin Contest (October): Families choose a favorite storybook and decorate a pumpkin to represent it, a fun, hands-on way to connect creativity with storytelling.
  • Family Literacy Bingo (November): Students complete literacy activities focused on thankfulness and kindness with their families. When they return their completed cards, they earn a small prize and a big sense of accomplishment.
  • DEAR (Drop Everything and Read) Night (December 9): Our third annual DEAR Night invites students, teachers, and families to enjoy winter and Christmas-themed stories together while wearing pajamas and participating in a gingerbread house contest. This cherished event reinforces that reading can be both cozy and communal.

Each of these programs encourages families to view reading not as an assignment, but as an experience, something to laugh about, create around, and share. And they remind us that fostering a love of reading is a community effort, not just a school goal.

For families whose schools may not yet offer literacy events, there are simple, powerful ways to support reading at home:

  • Talk about what you read. Discuss characters, plots, and lessons learned; this helps children think critically and express themselves.
  • Keep books within reach. A book in the car or the kitchen makes reading a natural part of daily life.
  • Model the joy of reading. When children see adults reading for pleasure, they learn that reading is a lifelong pursuit, not just a homework assignment.

Every story read, every page turned, and every conversation about a book strengthens the bond between home and school. Literacy is not just about reading words on a page; it’s about nurturing curiosity, empathy, and imagination that will carry our students far beyond the classroom.

Dr. Brandon Enos is the Superintendent and Lead Learner of Gunter Independent School District in Gunter, TX, and the Chair of the TREA Legislative Committee. He is a strong advocate for Texas students and teachers.

