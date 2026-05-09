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Adopt A Pet

Join the Pack and Make an Impact! 

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

We are looking for passionate animal lovers to join our volunteer family! Help us provide love, exercise, and care to pets in need while meeting a community of people who care just as much as you do!!

Volunteers under 16 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. No prior experience is necessary – just a love for animals and a willingness to help!

Apply today and become part of our family: https://www.volgistics.com/appform/235189871

Not sure if you can volunteer? Feel free to reach out to our email (arc@gchd.org) or give us a call at (409) 948-2485 for more information on other ways you can help at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center here in Texas City, TX.

Galveston County Animal Resource Center

3412 25th Ave N Texas City, TX 409-948-2485 www.gchd.org

Wednesday, & Friday: 12pm – 5pm
Tuesday & Thursday: 12pm – 6pm
Saturday: 10am – 5pm
(Closed Sunday & Monday)

Browse our adoptables:
https://24petconnect.com/

Volunteer: https://www.gchd.org/animal-services/volunteering-at-the-arc
Donate: https://www.gchd.org/animal-services/donations
Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/animalresourcecenter/

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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