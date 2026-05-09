Join the Pack and Make an Impact! 

We are looking for passionate animal lovers to join our volunteer family! Help us provide love, exercise, and care to pets in need while meeting a community of people who care just as much as you do!!

Volunteers under 16 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. No prior experience is necessary – just a love for animals and a willingness to help!

Apply today and become part of our family: https://www.volgistics.com/appform/235189871

Not sure if you can volunteer? Feel free to reach out to our email (arc@gchd.org) or give us a call at (409) 948-2485 for more information on other ways you can help at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center here in Texas City, TX.

Galveston County Animal Resource Center

3412 25th Ave N Texas City, TX 409-948-2485 www.gchd.org

Wednesday, & Friday: 12pm – 5pm

Tuesday & Thursday: 12pm – 6pm

Saturday: 10am – 5pm

(Closed Sunday & Monday)

Browse our adoptables:

https://24petconnect.com/

Volunteer: https://www.gchd.org/animal-services/volunteering-at-the-arc

Donate: https://www.gchd.org/animal-services/donations

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/animalresourcecenter/