La Marque’s Brendan Harris and Je’Caryous Oliver shone during the Houston Area Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Game, which was held at the University of St. Thomas on Wednesday. The duo was coached by Cougars head coach Kevin Wilcox.
Brendan Harris and Je’Caryous Oliver shone during the Houston Area Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Game
4
La Marque’s Brendan Harris and Je’Caryous Oliver shone during the Houston Area Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Game, which was held at the University of St. Thomas on Wednesday. The duo was coached by Cougars head coach Kevin Wilcox.
La Marque’s Brendan Harris and Je’Caryous Oliver shone during the Houston Area Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Game, which was held at the University of St. Thomas on Wednesday. The duo was coached by Cougars head coach Kevin Wilcox.