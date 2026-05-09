Friendswood fell to College Station in the opener of their best-of-three series in a 5A Region III area round matchup on Thursday. The Mustangs had the opportunity to shake off the 4-1 loss in Game Two on Friday with hopes of pushing the series to a decisive third game on Saturday.
Friendswood fell to College Station in the opener of their best-of-three series in a 5A Region III
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Friendswood fell to College Station in the opener of their best-of-three series in a 5A Region III area round matchup on Thursday. The Mustangs had the opportunity to shake off the 4-1 loss in Game Two on Friday with hopes of pushing the series to a decisive third game on Saturday.
Friendswood fell to College Station in the opener of their best-of-three series in a 5A Region III area round matchup on Thursday. The Mustangs had the opportunity to shake off the 4-1 loss in Game Two on Friday with hopes of pushing the series to a decisive third game on Saturday.