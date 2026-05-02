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Play - Theater

Hello from Standing Ovation Theatre!

by Publisher
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Imagine watching four original short plays — written, rehearsed, and staged entirely within 48 hours. Then imagine your vote determines who wins!

That’s exactly what’s happening at Standing Ovation Theatre on Sunday, May 3, 2026, and we’d love for you to be there!

THE 48-HOUR PLAY FESTIVAL brings together four teams of actors and directors, each working from a script they received less than 24 hours before curtain. Four genres. One required prop. One required line of dialogue. And a whole lot of creativity under pressure.

You’ll watch all four performances — running from approximately 2:30 PM to 4:45 PM — and score each one using a ranked judging system — rating acting, directing, set design, lighting, sound, costuming, and more. Every category gets its own vote. 

After the performances, join us in the event space for a congratulatory reception where you can mix and mingle with the teams as votes are tallied. Then, at about 5:30 PM we’ll gather back in the theatre for an awards ceremony!

SHOW DETAILS

Date: Sunday, May 3, 2026

Doors open: 1:30 pm | First production: ~2:30 PM | Final curtain: ~4:45 PM | Reception | Awards: ~5:30 PM 

Location: Standing Ovation Theatre

Tickets:  Adults $20; Senior/Student/Child/Military $18.

This event is also a fundraiser for the theatre — additional donations are gratefully accepted and directly support future productions.

We’re expecting a sold-out event, so reserve your seat now at StandingOvationTheatre.org!

With gratitude,

The 48 Hour Play Festival Team

Standing Ovation Theatre

17830 El Camino Real

Houston, TX 77058

281.654.6063

www.standingovationtheatre.org

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Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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