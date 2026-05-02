Hello from Standing Ovation Theatre!

Imagine watching four original short plays — written, rehearsed, and staged entirely within 48 hours. Then imagine your vote determines who wins!

That’s exactly what’s happening at Standing Ovation Theatre on Sunday, May 3, 2026, and we’d love for you to be there!

THE 48-HOUR PLAY FESTIVAL brings together four teams of actors and directors, each working from a script they received less than 24 hours before curtain. Four genres. One required prop. One required line of dialogue. And a whole lot of creativity under pressure.

You’ll watch all four performances — running from approximately 2:30 PM to 4:45 PM — and score each one using a ranked judging system — rating acting, directing, set design, lighting, sound, costuming, and more. Every category gets its own vote.

After the performances, join us in the event space for a congratulatory reception where you can mix and mingle with the teams as votes are tallied. Then, at about 5:30 PM we’ll gather back in the theatre for an awards ceremony!

SHOW DETAILS

Date: Sunday, May 3, 2026

Doors open: 1:30 pm | First production: ~2:30 PM | Final curtain: ~4:45 PM | Reception | Awards: ~5:30 PM

Location: Standing Ovation Theatre

Tickets: Adults $20; Senior/Student/Child/Military $18.

This event is also a fundraiser for the theatre — additional donations are gratefully accepted and directly support future productions.

We’re expecting a sold-out event, so reserve your seat now at StandingOvationTheatre.org!

With gratitude,

The 48 Hour Play Festival Team

Standing Ovation Theatre

17830 El Camino Real

Houston, TX 77058

281.654.6063

www.standingovationtheatre.org

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