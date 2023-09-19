Wednesday, September 20, 2023
COM Theatre Program Kicks Off 50th Season

By Jose Salazar

College of the Mainland Communications Specialist

The College of the Mainland (COM) Theatre program is celebrating its 50th season with a stacked lineup of performances. ‘The Little Shop of Horror’ will be showing early next year in February, followed by a world premiere, original farce by COM Theatre Director H. Russ Brown, ‘Hooey-Hahs & Foofaraws’ in April. Kicking off the season, ‘The Best Worst That Can Happen’ is a sweet, funny, and heartbreaking yet hopeful show that has captivated audiences.

“There wasn’t a dry eye in the house,” said COM Theatre Director H. Russ Brown. “We love to move people and challenge them to think or examine their own lives.”

Over the past 50 seasons, the COM Theatre program has consistently grown and earned recognition from its peers in the field of theatre arts. At the end of September, the program will receive recognition from the Texas Educational Theatre Association (TxETA) for being the first and only collegiate program to achieve an exemplary ranking.

“Here we are, the COM Theatre of the future,” said Brown. “Things are just going to get bigger and better from here.”

Since 1972, COM Theatre has presented more than 228 productions including children’s theatre, concerts, and workshops with attendance of more than a quarter of a million people. The program has been recognized as a leading theatre program, setting high production standards, and developing one of this country’s most innovative training programs.

‘The Best Worst That Can Happen’ runs now through September 24, Thursday to Saturday evenings at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit www.com.edu/theatre or call 409-933-8345.

Photo: From left to right, cast members Angel Purl (Joanna) and Shawna Glad (Margie) are photographed mid performance during ‘The Best Worst That Can Happen.’ 

Photo Credit: Pin Lim/Forest Photography

