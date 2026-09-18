TEXAS CITY, TX – The Texas City Dike will be closed for a portion of the upcoming weekend, due to the Texas City Triathlon taking place. For the safety of triathlon participants and
spectators, the closure will be in effect beginning at 10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 18 and is expected to last until approximately 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19. Skyline Drive will also be closed during the same time period. The Texas City Triathlon, Duathlon & Aquabike event is celebrating its fifth anniversary this year. Since its creation, the event has brought thousands of visitors to Texas City and the Houston/Galveston region as a whole. All competitors are welcome, from those tackling their first triathlon to seasoned competitors. Participants can register to compete in a wide range of categories including: triathlon rookie, guardians (active or retired military or first responders), paratriathlete, Clydesdales (males who are over 220 lbs.) and relay teams.
For updates and additional information, visit the City of Texas City’s social media channels or the Houston Methodist Texas City Triathlon, Duathlon, & Aquabike website at
www.texascitytri.com.
Texas City Dike closing temporarily for triathlon
TEXAS CITY, TX – The Texas City Dike will be closed for a portion of the upcoming weekend, due to the Texas City Triathlon taking place. For the safety of triathlon participants and