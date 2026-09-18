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Triathlon

Texas City Dike closing temporarily for triathlon

by Publisher
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TEXAS CITY, TX – The Texas City Dike will be closed for a portion of the upcoming weekend, due to the Texas City Triathlon taking place. For the safety of triathlon participants and
spectators, the closure will be in effect beginning at 10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 18 and is expected to last until approximately 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19. Skyline Drive will also be closed during the same time period. The Texas City Triathlon, Duathlon & Aquabike event is celebrating its fifth anniversary this year. Since its creation, the event has brought thousands of visitors to Texas City and the Houston/Galveston region as a whole. All competitors are welcome, from those tackling their first triathlon to seasoned competitors. Participants can register to compete in a wide range of categories including: triathlon rookie, guardians (active or retired military or first responders), paratriathlete, Clydesdales (males who are over 220 lbs.) and relay teams.
For updates and additional information, visit the City of Texas City’s social media channels or the Houston Methodist Texas City Triathlon, Duathlon, & Aquabike website at
www.texascitytri.com.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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