Texas GLO to Host Disaster Recovery Assistance Outreach Event in Galveston County

|Homeowners impacted by storms in 2024 are encouraged to attend, get information, and apply!AUSTIN – The Texas General Land Office (GLO) will host a homeowner outreach event on Saturday, September 19, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Moore Memorial Public Library in Texas City to assist residents impacted by the 2024 disasters. This event will provide information on available programs to help eligible homeowners repair, rebuild, or receive reimbursement for storm-related damage. Galveston County homeowners are encouraged to attend and learn more about eligibility for rebuilding, repair, and reimbursement assistance programs.”The Texas General Land Office’s housing programs have helped more than 14,000 Texas families rebuild their homes – and their lives,” said Commissioner Dawn Buckingham. “In 2024, many Texas communities experienced significant damage from severe storms, including devastating straight-line winds, tornadoes, and Hurricane Beryl. While many communities are familiar with the GLO’s housing efforts, many are new to the programs. We hope homeowners still struggling to recover in the 27 eligible counties will visit recovery.texas.gov/apply to learn more and apply.”
|WHO: Texas General Land Office representativesWHAT: Homeowner Assistance Outreach Event for 2024 Disaster Recovery ProgramsWHEN:Saturday, September 19, 2026, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.WHERE: Moore Memorial Public Library1701 9th Ave. N, Texas City, Texas 77590 The programs are only available for a main home (primary residence). Homeowners can only apply for one of the two programs – either reimbursement or repair/reconstruction assistance. An application must be submitted along with required documents for consideration. Applications for both programs will be reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis and eligible homeowners are encouraged to apply immediately.Eligible counties:Anderson, Bell, Brazoria, Caldwell, Cooke, Dallas, Denton, Fort Bend, Galveston, Guadalupe, Hardin, Hays, Henderson, Hockley, Jasper, Kaufman, Liberty, Matagorda, Montgomery, Newton, Polk, San Jacinto, Smith, Trinity, Tyler, Walker, and Wharton
The application is available online at recovery.texas.gov/apply. Potential applicants should review the document checklists prior to applying. For assistance, email cdr@recovery.texas.gov or call 1-844-893-8937.
Watch the Texas General Land Office 2024 Disasters Homeowner Assistance Program video!
Watch the Texas General Land Office 2024 Disasters Homeowner Reimbursement Program video!
Background
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) granted $555,687,000 in Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funding to support recovery programs in federally designated areas impacted by the Texas Severe Storms, Straight-line Winds, Tornadoes, and Flooding (DR-4781) and Hurricane Beryl (DR-4798), otherwise known as the 2024 Disasters. HUD granted $67,326,000 to Harris County and $314,645,000 to the City of Houston for the 2024 Disasters and each entity will be responsible for administering the funding directly.