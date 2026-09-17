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Texas GLO to Host Disaster Recovery Assistance Outreach Event in Galveston County

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Homeowners impacted by storms in 2024 are encouraged to attend, get information, and apply!AUSTIN – The Texas General Land Office (GLO) will host a homeowner outreach event on Saturday, September 19, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Moore Memorial Public Library in Texas City to assist residents impacted by the 2024 disasters. This event will provide information on available programs to help eligible homeowners repair, rebuild, or receive reimbursement for storm-related damage. Galveston County homeowners are encouraged to attend and learn more about eligibility for rebuilding, repair, and reimbursement assistance programs.”The Texas General Land Office’s housing programs have helped more than 14,000 Texas families rebuild their homes – and their lives,” said Commissioner Dawn Buckingham. “In 2024, many Texas communities experienced significant damage from severe storms, including devastating straight-line winds, tornadoes, and Hurricane Beryl. While many communities are familiar with the GLO’s housing efforts, many are new to the programs. We hope homeowners still struggling to recover in the 27 eligible counties will visit recovery.texas.gov/apply to learn more and apply.”
 WHO: Texas General Land Office representativesWHAT: Homeowner Assistance Outreach Event for 2024 Disaster Recovery ProgramsWHEN:Saturday, September 19, 2026, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.WHERE:  Moore Memorial Public Library1701 9th Ave. N, Texas City, Texas 77590  The programs are only available for a main home (primary residence). Homeowners can only apply for one of the two programs – either reimbursement or repair/reconstruction assistance. An application must be submitted along with required documents for consideration. Applications for both programs will be reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis and eligible homeowners are encouraged to apply immediately.Eligible counties:Anderson, Bell, Brazoria, Caldwell, Cooke, Dallas, Denton, Fort Bend, Galveston, Guadalupe, Hardin, Hays, Henderson, Hockley, Jasper, Kaufman, Liberty, Matagorda, Montgomery, Newton, Polk, San Jacinto, Smith, Trinity, Tyler, Walker, and Wharton

The application is available online at recovery.texas.gov/apply. Potential applicants should review the document checklists prior to applying. For assistance, email cdr@recovery.texas.gov or call 1-844-893-8937.

Watch the Texas General Land Office 2024 Disasters Homeowner Assistance Program video!

2024 Disaster Home Owner Assistance Video Cover

Watch the Texas General Land Office 2024 Disasters Homeowner Reimbursement Program video!

Homeowner Reimbursement Program 2024 Disaster

Background

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) granted $555,687,000 in Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funding to support recovery programs in federally designated areas impacted by the Texas Severe Storms, Straight-line Winds, Tornadoes, and Flooding (DR-4781) and Hurricane Beryl (DR-4798), otherwise known as the 2024 Disasters. HUD granted $67,326,000 to Harris County and $314,645,000 to the City of Houston for the 2024 Disasters and each entity will be responsible for administering the funding directly.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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