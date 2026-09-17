A Witchy Good Evening

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Autumn is just a few days away, and with autumn our attention is drawn to Halloween. What more closely brings out our nostalgic memories of Halloween than a witch and her broomstick?

The Spellbound Dancing Witches of Galveston County took their witchy dancing show up the road to Baybrook Mall’s Star Cinema for opening night of the movie, Practical Magic 2.

The make-believe witches, costumed in traditional dark, scraggly wardrobe with pointy black hats and accompanying broomsticks delivered a flash performance in front of the theater. Adults of all ages, and children too, clustered in front of them, watching and smiling, and a few joined in the dancing fun. Many spectators, including some of the cinema staff, happily recorded the performance.

The Spellbound Dancing Witches formed in Galveston County about three years ago with under 20 members. They have performed at various public events such as Galveston’s inaugural St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Galveston’s Parade of Boo. For their parade performances, they won Best of Show.

As their public performances have grown in popularity, so too has their membership. Currently they have 57 members.

The team of dancers is currently under the leadership of Linda Owens, who is referred to as the head witch, or sometimes Witch Hazel. Owens explained that coming together as a performing group with weekly rehearsals is a way of nurturing their inner child.

Anyone over the age of 21 is welcome as a member. “We do have events with alcohol, so they must be at least 21,” said Owens. There is no upper age limit, and the group invites those who have physical limitations to join.

After the witches danced, they entered the theater, where they occupied several rows to watch Practical Magic 2 in their witch costumes. Hats were removed for the benefit of the viewers behind them.

The group expressed their delight in the movie through their giggles and gasps, and when it was over, they all seemed to agree they had a witchy good evening. You can find more information about the group at: https://linktr.ee/thespellbounddancingwitches