Texans Look to Scratch Goose Egg From ‘W’ Column

The Texans’ 0-3 start could go a long way toward forgiveness with a win over the Cowboys on Sunday. A win for Houston feels that much more possible now that star receiver Nico Collins, who missed the last two games, will return to the starting lineup.

Sunday: State bragging rights are on the line as the Texans host the Cowboys at noon. Houston won the previous meeting on November 18, 2024, with a 34-10 rout of Dallas. KRIV26 will have the game live.

Monday: No games scheduled.

Tuesday: Volleyball play begins at 6 PM with Clear Falls at Clear Brook, Dickinson at Clear Springs, and La Marque at Sterling. South Houston at Ball, Clear Creek at Barbers Hill, Pasadena at state-ranked Friendswood, and Texas City at Santa Fe each begin at 6:30 PM, followed by YWCPA at Hitchcock at 7 PM.