Friendswood Celebrates 13 College Commitments on Signing Day

By Lauren Traina

Friendswood ISD

FRIENDSWOOD, TX – Friendswood High School celebrated 13 outstanding student-athletes

on Wednesday, November 11, as they committed to continuing their academic and athletic

careers at colleges and universities across the country.

Representing seven sports, these student-athletes have demonstrated exceptional dedication,

perseverance, and leadership throughout their high school careers. Their accomplishments reflect not only their athletic abilities but also their commitment to excellence in the classroom and their communities.

The following Friendswood High School student-athletes were recognized during the signing

ceremony:

Swimming & Diving

Taylor Welch | Southern Illinois University

A co-captain of the Friendswood High School Swim Team and four-year letter winner, Welch is

a three-time UIL Class 5A State Championship finalist in multiple events. She is also a three-

time regional champion and was named the 2026 Region Swimmer of the Meet. Welch will

continue her swimming career with the Southern Illinois University Salukis.

Golf

Katherine Janda | University of Texas at Arlington

A four-year varsity starter, Janda has represented Friendswood at the UIL Class 5A State Golf

Championship for three consecutive years. During her junior season, she earned the District 11-

5A championship, finished as the Region III-5A runner-up, and placed 11th at the state

tournament. Janda will compete at the NCAA Division I level for UT Arlington while pursuing a

degree in engineering. She also aspires to compete professionally on the LPGA Tour.

Softball

Paiton Winkler | St. Edward’s University

An outfielder for the Friendswood Mustangs, Winkler will continue her softball career at St.

Edward’s University in Austin. A member of the Class of 2027, she looks forward to competing

as a Hilltopper while pursuing her academic interests and aiming to enter the occupational

therapy field.

Boys Basketball

Chase Richardson | Texas A&M University

Richardson is a four-star point guard and one of the nation’s top basketball prospects in the Class of 2027, ranked among the top 75 recruits nationally. With more than 30 NCAA Division I

scholarship offers, Richardson has established himself as one of Texas’s premier guards. He was recently named to the 2026 Houston Area High School Boys Preseason Team, recognizing the top 15 players in the Greater Houston area. Richardson helped lead the Mustangs to a district championship and will continue his basketball career at Texas A&M University, competing in the Southeastern Conference (SEC).

Boys Lacrosse

Tripp Bateman | Mercyhurst University

A four-year varsity letter winner, Bateman has made history as the first Friendswood High

School boys lacrosse player to advance to the NCAA Division I level. As a freshman, he earned

unanimous All-State honors at the face-off position. During his junior season, he recorded 51

goals, 41 assists, and two perfect games at the faceoff. Bateman will continue his lacrosse

career at Mercyhurst University.

Volleyball & Beach Volleyball

Raylee Bosley | Boise State University

Bosley will compete in NCAA Division I beach volleyball at Boise State University in the Big

12 Conference. An AAU National Champion in beach volleyball, Bosley is also a four-year letter

winner and team captain for the FHS volleyball program. Her honors include First Team All-

District, recognition on the AVCA All-American Watchlist, and AVCA Best and Brightest First

Team. A multi-sport athlete, she was also named the FHS Girls Track Team MVP and competed

as a regional finalist in the 4×400-meter relay.

Sarah Grace Hickl | Stephen F. Austin State University

Hickl earned a full scholarship to continue her volleyball career at Stephen F. Austin State

University. A standout student-athlete with a 4.9 GPA, she will graduate early from Friendswood

High School and begin attending SFA in January 2027. Hickl plans to study general business

while continuing her athletic career.

Gabby Palermo | University of Texas at Tyler

Palermo will continue her academic and volleyball career at the University of Texas at Tyler.

Throughout her time with the Friendswood volleyball program, she has developed lasting

friendships and valuable lessons through competition, teamwork, and dedication. She looks

forward to representing the Patriots at the collegiate level.

Leonardo Meoni | Stanford University

Meoni will continue his academic and volleyball career at Stanford University. His dedication to

the sport has provided opportunities to compete at both the national and international levels.

Through his athletic achievements, Meoni has proudly represented Friendswood High School

and the community, and he looks forward to continuing his journey with the Cardinal.

Baseball

Sammy Lara | University of St. Thomas

A varsity outfielder, Lara is recognized for his leadership, determination, and commitment to

excellence both on and off the field. A straight-A student, he is a member of the National Honor

Society and HOSA and serves as a Breakthrough T1D Youth Ambassador. Lara received the

Presidential Excellence Scholarship and will continue his baseball career at the University of St. Thomas in Houston while majoring in biology with a pre-medicine focus.

Jack Walmsley | University of St. Thomas

A varsity right-handed pitcher for the Mustangs, Walmsley has earned recognition for his strong

work ethic, dedication, and leadership. His commitment to continuous improvement has helped

him achieve his longtime goal of playing collegiate baseball. Walmsley will continue his

academic and athletic career with the University of St. Thomas Celts.

Joseph Vozzo | Galveston College

Vozzo will continue his baseball career at Galveston College. His journey began in Friendswood

Little League at Renwick Park and continued through the Friendswood Mustangs baseball

program and select baseball with Just Dawgs. Years of hard work, dedication, and a passion for

the game have prepared him to take the next step as a member of the Galveston College

Whitecaps.

Nathan Burke | University of St. Thomas

A varsity pitcher for the Mustangs, Burke is known for his baseball knowledge, preparation, and

quiet leadership. A former multi-sport athlete, he developed a passion for baseball and has

demonstrated a strong commitment to improving his skills. Burke will continue his baseball

career at the University of St. Thomas, where he plans to major in business with an emphasis in

finance.