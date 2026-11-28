December 1 is Tuesday, and it means the month opens with a huge slate of boys’ and girls’ basketball games, with only Dickinson’s boys’ team not in action.

Sunday: The Texans continue their late push for a playoff berth when they host the Ravens at noon. KHOU11 will have the game live.

Monday: The Rockets host the Lakers at 6:30 PM. The game will be broadcast on NBCSN.

Tuesday: Boys’ basketball begins at 5:30 PM with Kingwood at Clear Creek, followed by Ball at Clear Brook, La Marque at Clear Falls, Crawford at Clear Springs, Brazosport at Friendswood, Van Vleck at Hitchcock, Santa Fe at Brazoswood, and Milby at Texas City at 7 PM.

The girls’ basketball schedule starts at 4:30 PM with Friendswood at South Houston. Austin at Clear Springs is at 5:30 PM, while Pasadena at Santa Fe is at 5:45 PM, followed by Grand Oaks at Clear Falls and Danbury at La Marque at 6 PM. Clear Brook at College Park is at 6:30 PM, while Ball at Iowa Colony, Davis at Clear Creek, Dickinson at MacArthur, and Texas City at La Porte are at 7 PM.

The Rockets open the month of December with a visit from the Raptors at 7:30 PM. Space City Houston begins the pregame show at 7 PM.