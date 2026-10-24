Texans Look for Third Straight Dub

Confidence levels are high for the Texans after consecutive wins over the Titans and Jaguars helped them overcome a 0-4 start. Houston will look to keep the good times rolling Sunday when they face the Giants at NRG Stadium.

Sunday: The Texans go for a third straight win against the visiting Giants at noon. KRIV26 will have the game live.

Monday: Old rivals renew hostilities when the Cowboys take on the Eagles at 7:15 PM. KTRK13 and ESPN will have the game live.

The Rockets return to Toyota Center to host the Hawks at 7:30 PM. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 7 PM with the pregame show.

Tuesday: No games scheduled.