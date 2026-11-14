I See The Evidence 

The other day I was driving across a parking lot in Alvin, and was reminded that I once had car trouble on that very spot.

It was many years ago, and with 290,000 miles, well that old Jeep was starting to show it’s age. I saw steam rising from under the hood and suspected the radiator. I am no mechanic yet I knew exactly what to do. I prayed.

“Lord! Help!” Pretty simple.

Now, at that time my Hubby was out of town on business, so my mind started going through the Rolodex of people I could call for help.

Suddenly, I heard the Holy Spirit say, “Open the hood.” I remember thinking, “Now, what good will that do?” So, I decided to ignore this word, and continued to sit.

But the Lord spoke again, “Open the hood.” This time, I obeyed. I peered into the engine and could hear a slight ‘hissing” sound. With a deep sigh, I returned to my seat and picked up my phone to call for help.

Just then, a car pulled up with an elderly couple inside. The woman hung her head out the window and asked, “Do you need help Honey?”

“Yes, M’am I do.”

She smiled and said that her Husband could take a look for me. I remember the kind faced man did a quick inspection and confirmed a small crack in my radiator.

He asked if I had a mechanic in town and I replied, “Yes.” The man pulled out an old ragged handkerchief from his back pocket and wiped his brow, “Well, I have some water in my car and I believe it will be enough to get you there.”

Quite relieved I thanked them for stopping, and all of their help. But as they left she hung her head out the window one more time and said, “We didn’t mind a bit, and we wouldn’t even have stopped if we hadn’t seen your hood open.”

Wow!!

You know, I had forgotten all about that time the Lord helped me. And to be honest, there are innumerable times the Lord has stepped in on my behalf, many I was aware of, but I won’t know this side of Heaven just how many dangers, tolls and troubles He has delivered me from without even my awareness of it.

But the other day, as I drove across that parking lot I remembered that time, and as I reflected on it, I heard the chorus of a popular Christian song rise up in my spirit.

“I see the evidence of Your goodness, all over my life, all over my life.”

At that moment I thought, “Lord, for the past 21 years that I have worked in this city, I have seen the evidence of Your goodness all over this town.” I had to pull over as I began to weep.

There is no such thing as luck.

There is only God. And He is good!

“For the Lord is good; His mercy is everlasting. And His truth endures to all generations.” Psalm 100:5

“The Lord is good, a stronghold in the day of trouble; and He knows those who trust in Him.” Nahum 1:7

“I would have lost heart, unless I had believed that I would see the goodness of the Lord in the land of the living.” Psalm 27:13

Here is that song.

Evidence

All throughout my history

Your faithfulness has walked beside me

The winter storms made way for spring

In every season, from where I’m standing

I see the evidence of Your goodness

All over my life, all over my life

I see Your promises in fulfillment

All over my life, all over my life

Help me remember when I’m weak

Fear may come, but fear will leave

You lead my heart to victory

You are my strength and You always will be

I see the evidence of Your goodness

All over my life, all over my life

I see Your promises in fulfillment

All over my life, all over my life

See the cross, the empty grave

The evidence is endless

All my sin rolled away

Because of You, oh, Jesus

See the cross, the empty grave

The evidence is endless

All my sin rolled away

Because of You, oh, Jesus

Oh

I see the evidence of Your goodness



All over my life, all over my life

I see Your promises in fulfillment

All over my life, all over my life, yeah

I see the evidence of Your goodness (when I wake up in the morning)

All over my life (I see Your mercies are new)

All over my life (yeah, You’re all around us)

I see Your promises in fulfillment

All over my life, all over my life (yeah, You’re all around us)

So why should I fear?

The evidence is here

Why should I fear?

Oh, the evidence is here

(Songwriters: Ed Cash / Ethan Hulse / Josh Baldwin. Evidence lyrics © Capitol CMG Publishing)

Contact Brenda Groves at: bkgroves1996@yahoo.com