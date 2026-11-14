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Inspirations

I See The Evidence 

by Publisher
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          The other day I was driving across a parking lot in Alvin, and was reminded that I once had car trouble on that very spot. 

          It was many years ago, and with 290,000 miles, well that old Jeep was starting to show it’s age. I saw steam rising from under the hood and suspected the radiator. I am no mechanic yet I knew exactly what to do. I prayed.

      “Lord! Help!”  Pretty simple. 

       Now, at that time my Hubby was out of town on business, so my mind started going through the Rolodex of people I could call for help. 

       Suddenly, I heard the Holy Spirit say, “Open the hood.”  I remember thinking, “Now, what good will that do?”  So, I decided to ignore this word, and continued to sit. 

       But the Lord spoke again, “Open the hood.” This time, I obeyed. I peered into the engine and could hear a slight ‘hissing” sound. With a deep sigh, I returned to my seat and picked up my phone to call for help. 

       Just then, a car pulled up with an elderly couple inside. The woman hung her head out the window and asked, “Do you need help Honey?”

       “Yes, M’am I do.”

        She smiled and said that her Husband could take a look for me. I remember the kind faced man did a quick inspection and confirmed a small crack in my radiator. 

       He asked if I had a mechanic in town and I replied, “Yes.”  The man pulled out an old ragged handkerchief from his back pocket and wiped his brow, “Well, I have some water in my car and I believe it will be enough to get you there.” 

       Quite relieved I thanked them for stopping, and all of their help. But as they left she hung her head out the window one more time and said, “We didn’t mind a bit, and we wouldn’t even have stopped if we hadn’t seen your hood open.” 

      Wow!!  

      You know, I had forgotten all about that time the Lord helped me. And to be honest, there are innumerable times the Lord has stepped in on my behalf, many I was aware of, but I won’t know this side of Heaven just how many dangers, tolls and troubles He has delivered me from without even my awareness of it. 

       But the other day, as I drove across that parking lot I remembered that time, and as I reflected on it, I heard the chorus of a popular Christian song rise up in my spirit.

      “I see the evidence of Your goodness, all over my life, all over my life.”

       At that moment I thought, “Lord, for the past 21 years that I have worked in this city, I have seen the evidence of Your goodness all over this town.”  I had to pull over as I began to weep. 

      There is no such thing as luck. 

      There is only God. And He is good!

      “For the Lord is good; His mercy is everlasting. And His truth endures to all generations.” Psalm 100:5

      “The Lord is good, a stronghold in the day of trouble; and He knows those who trust in Him.” Nahum 1:7

        “I would have lost heart, unless I had believed that I would see the goodness of the Lord in the land of the living.” Psalm 27:13

   Here is that song. 

        Evidence 

All throughout my history
Your faithfulness has walked beside me
The winter storms made way for spring
In every season, from where I’m standing

I see the evidence of Your goodness
All over my life, all over my life
I see Your promises in fulfillment
All over my life, all over my life

Help me remember when I’m weak
Fear may come, but fear will leave
You lead my heart to victory
You are my strength and You always will be

I see the evidence of Your goodness
All over my life, all over my life
I see Your promises in fulfillment
All over my life, all over my life

See the cross, the empty grave
The evidence is endless
All my sin rolled away
Because of You, oh, Jesus
See the cross, the empty grave
The evidence is endless
All my sin rolled away
Because of You, oh, Jesus
Oh

I see the evidence of Your goodness


All over my life, all over my life
I see Your promises in fulfillment
All over my life, all over my life, yeah
I see the evidence of Your goodness (when I wake up in the morning)
All over my life (I see Your mercies are new)
All over my life (yeah, You’re all around us)
I see Your promises in fulfillment
All over my life, all over my life (yeah, You’re all around us)

So why should I fear?
The evidence is here
Why should I fear?
Oh, the evidence is here

(Songwriters: Ed Cash / Ethan Hulse / Josh Baldwin. Evidence lyrics © Capitol CMG Publishing)

Contact Brenda Groves at: bkgroves1996@yahoo.com

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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