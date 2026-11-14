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Local Hoops Offer Pre-Thanksgiving Stuffing

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comments

Tuesday provides a heaping helping of boys’ and girls’ college basketball. The evening will have 17 games on the slate including defending state girls’ 3A champion Hitchcock, and boys’ state title contenders Dickinson and La Marque.

Sunday: Former Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson welcomes his former team to Cleveland for a noon matchup between two teams treading water for a playoff spot. KRIV26 will have the game live. Fans won’t have to switch channels, as the 49ers-Cowboys showdown at 3:25 PM will also air on 26.

The Rockets visit the Wizards in the first game of a four-game road trip. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 5:30 PM with the pregame show before the game starts at 6 PM.

Monday: The boys’ basketball slate will have Crosby at Texas City at 7 PM.

Game two of the Rockets’ road trip is in Miami, where they will face the Heat at 6:30 PM. Space City Home Network begins the pregame show at 6 PM. 

Tuesday: Boys’ basketball starts at 6 PM with Dickinson at Clements, followed at 7 PM by Ball at Madison, Clear Brook at Bellaire, Clear Creek at Pearland, Randle at Clear Falls, Clear Springs at Elkins, La Marque at Milby, and Terry at Santa Fe. 

Meanwhile, the girls’ hoops slate begins at 5:30 PM with Santa Fe at Clear Lake. Lamar Consolidated at Hitchcock is at 5:45 PM, followed at 6 PM by CE King at Dickinson. Angleton at Ball, Pearland at Clear Brook, Brazoswood at Clear Creek, Clear Falls at Hightower, and Texas City at Iowa Colony start at 7 PM, while St. Agnes at Friendswood is at 7:15 PM.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

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