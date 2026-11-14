Local Hoops Offer Pre-Thanksgiving Stuffing

Tuesday provides a heaping helping of boys’ and girls’ college basketball. The evening will have 17 games on the slate including defending state girls’ 3A champion Hitchcock, and boys’ state title contenders Dickinson and La Marque.

Sunday: Former Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson welcomes his former team to Cleveland for a noon matchup between two teams treading water for a playoff spot. KRIV26 will have the game live. Fans won’t have to switch channels, as the 49ers-Cowboys showdown at 3:25 PM will also air on 26.

The Rockets visit the Wizards in the first game of a four-game road trip. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 5:30 PM with the pregame show before the game starts at 6 PM.

Monday: The boys’ basketball slate will have Crosby at Texas City at 7 PM.

Game two of the Rockets’ road trip is in Miami, where they will face the Heat at 6:30 PM. Space City Home Network begins the pregame show at 6 PM.

Tuesday: Boys’ basketball starts at 6 PM with Dickinson at Clements, followed at 7 PM by Ball at Madison, Clear Brook at Bellaire, Clear Creek at Pearland, Randle at Clear Falls, Clear Springs at Elkins, La Marque at Milby, and Terry at Santa Fe.

Meanwhile, the girls’ hoops slate begins at 5:30 PM with Santa Fe at Clear Lake. Lamar Consolidated at Hitchcock is at 5:45 PM, followed at 6 PM by CE King at Dickinson. Angleton at Ball, Pearland at Clear Brook, Brazoswood at Clear Creek, Clear Falls at Hightower, and Texas City at Iowa Colony start at 7 PM, while St. Agnes at Friendswood is at 7:15 PM.