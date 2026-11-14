In Our Prayer

November 1

Gertrude Hogan

Teresa Hooter

November 2

Ralph Lloyd

Ramon Lopez

Robert Reeves

November 3

Carter Dibrell, Jr.

Joseph Ifokwe

Melissa Bjerke

Simona Lozano

Willis Webb, III

Wilma Bartholmey

November 4

Ernest Jurica

November 5

Beth Stinson

Rufus Williams

November 6

Patricia Mott

Thomas Kaye

Wynona Ellison

November 7

Margaret Leonhardt

Richard Perry

Rosalee De La Cerda

November 8

Mildred Griffith

November 9

Betty Walker

John Rooney

In loving memoriam is a free service offered by The Post to the Galveston County community

each Sunday and records the known passing of citizens up to the previous Thursday. Mourners

wishing to publish additional details of their loved one’s passing are invited to call 409-943-4265 or email: publisher@thepostnewspaper.net for details.