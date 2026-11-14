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In Our Prayer

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

November 1

Gertrude Hogan

Teresa Hooter

November 2

Ralph Lloyd

Ramon Lopez

Robert Reeves

November 3

Carter Dibrell, Jr.

Joseph Ifokwe

Melissa Bjerke

Simona Lozano

Willis Webb, III

Wilma Bartholmey

November 4

Ernest Jurica

November 5

Beth Stinson

Rufus Williams

November 6

Patricia Mott

Thomas Kaye

Wynona Ellison

November 7

Margaret Leonhardt

Richard Perry

Rosalee De La Cerda

November 8

Mildred Griffith

November 9

Betty Walker

John Rooney

In loving memoriam is a free service offered by The Post to the Galveston County community

each Sunday and records the known passing of citizens up to the previous Thursday. Mourners

wishing to publish additional details of their loved one’s passing are invited to call 409-943-4265 or email: publisher@thepostnewspaper.net for details.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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