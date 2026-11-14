In Our Prayer

November 1
Gertrude Hogan
Teresa Hooter
November 2
Ralph Lloyd
Ramon Lopez
Robert Reeves
November 3
Carter Dibrell, Jr.
Joseph Ifokwe
Melissa Bjerke
Simona Lozano
Willis Webb, III
Wilma Bartholmey
November 4
Ernest Jurica
November 5
Beth Stinson
Rufus Williams
November 6
Patricia Mott
Thomas Kaye
Wynona Ellison
November 7
Margaret Leonhardt
Richard Perry
Rosalee De La Cerda
November 8
Mildred Griffith
November 9
Betty Walker
John Rooney
In loving memoriam is a free service offered by The Post to the Galveston County community
each Sunday and records the known passing of citizens up to the previous Thursday. Mourners
wishing to publish additional details of their loved one’s passing are invited to call 409-943-4265 or email: publisher@thepostnewspaper.net for details.