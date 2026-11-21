The La Marque Lady Cougars finished their season with an impressive 18–10 overall record and a dominant 12–2 district record, securing the 2026 District 21 Championship and bringing another championship title home to La Marque High School.

The team’s success was further highlighted by several outstanding individual accomplishments and All-District selections.

District Superlative Awards

District Most Valuable Player (MVP) — Kelsey Davis, Junior

Davis delivered an exceptional district performance, finishing with 73 service aces, 133 kills, 5 blocks, and 109 digs.

District Defensive Player of the Year — Raiana Franklin, Senior

Franklin earned District Defensive Player of the Year honors after an outstanding district campaign. Franklin recorded 75 service aces, 117 kills, 11 blocks, and 110 digs.

First Team All-District

Aiyana Spoons

Arihsyn Williams

Second Team All-District

Jaylyn Perry

Kamori Walker

All-District Honorable Mention

Ja’Niyah Sumlin

Jordyn Oliphant

MiKaylah Davis

A’niya Addison

Car’syn Bruton

Mariah Torres

Academic All-District

A’niya Addison

MiKaylah Davis

Raiana Franklin

Jordyn Oliphant

Jaylyn Perry

Aiyana Spoons

Ja’Niyah Sumlin

These Academic All-District selections reflect the student-athletes’ dedication to excellence in the classroom while balancing the responsibilities and demands of competitive athletics.

The 2026 Lady Cougars have demonstrated that championships are built through discipline, accountability, sacrifice, and a shared commitment to a common goal. Their achievements represent not only individual talent but also the collective strength of a team that believed in one another and worked tirelessly to succeed.