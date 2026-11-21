The La Marque Lady Cougars finished their season with an impressive 18–10 overall record and a dominant 12–2 district record, securing the 2026 District 21 Championship and bringing another championship title home to La Marque High School.
The team’s success was further highlighted by several outstanding individual accomplishments and All-District selections.
District Superlative Awards
District Most Valuable Player (MVP) — Kelsey Davis, Junior
Davis delivered an exceptional district performance, finishing with 73 service aces, 133 kills, 5 blocks, and 109 digs.
District Defensive Player of the Year — Raiana Franklin, Senior
Franklin earned District Defensive Player of the Year honors after an outstanding district campaign. Franklin recorded 75 service aces, 117 kills, 11 blocks, and 110 digs.
First Team All-District
- Aiyana Spoons
- Arihsyn Williams
Second Team All-District
- Jaylyn Perry
- Kamori Walker
All-District Honorable Mention
- Ja’Niyah Sumlin
- Jordyn Oliphant
- MiKaylah Davis
- A’niya Addison
- Car’syn Bruton
- Mariah Torres
Academic All-District
- A’niya Addison
- MiKaylah Davis
- Raiana Franklin
- Jordyn Oliphant
- Jaylyn Perry
- Aiyana Spoons
- Ja’Niyah Sumlin
These Academic All-District selections reflect the student-athletes’ dedication to excellence in the classroom while balancing the responsibilities and demands of competitive athletics.
The 2026 Lady Cougars have demonstrated that championships are built through discipline, accountability, sacrifice, and a shared commitment to a common goal. Their achievements represent not only individual talent but also the collective strength of a team that believed in one another and worked tirelessly to succeed.