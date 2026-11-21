Say hello to Frisbee, our official Pet of the Week! Frisbee is a very sweet, affectionate mama cat who has spent so much time taking incredible care of everyone else. Now, it is finally her turn to shine and find a family of her own! Whether she’s soaring right into your lap for some quality cuddle time or tossing a favorite toy around, she is guaranteed to bring endless joy and warmth to your home. Let’s help Frisbee make the ultimate winning catch and find her forever family!

Meet our gorgeous Pet of the Week, Queenie!

If you’ve been searching for a dog who can literally do it all, your royal highness has arrived. Queenie is an absolute sweetheart who checks every single box on the adoption dream list! She is fantastic with kids, she is great on a leash, Very dog friendly and does great at large events or in crowds. Queenie is ready to trade her shelter kennel for a throne on your couch. Come meet our reigning queen today and let her rule your heart!

Frisbee and Queenie will be available for $42.50 from November 24th – 28th , 2026. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.

— Information for Pets of the Week is supplied by the Galveston County Animal Resource Center.