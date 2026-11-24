Comfort foods can be enjoyed any time of year, but certain hearty dishes just lend themselves to cold afternoons or evenings. Cuddling up with something hearty and hot can be just the thing to shake off the winter cold.

Shepherd’s pie certainly qualifies as a comfort food, and it’s undoubtedly one that’s welcome on chilly days and nights. Perhaps that’s one reason why this popular dish is so often found on the menus of pubs in colder cities or places like England, Ireland and Scotland, where the next bone-chilling wind is never too far away. If you need to warm up this winter, consider this Lines+Angles recipe for “Gluten-free Shepherd’s Pie.”

Gluten-free Shepherd’s Pie

Makes 4 servings

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 chopped onion

2 large carrots, peeled and finely diced

2 celery stalks, peeled and finely diced

11/8 pounds lean ground beef

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

14 ounces chopped tomatoes, canned

12/3 cups low-sodium beef stock

21/4 pounds russet potatoes, peeled and diced

2 tablespoons reduced-fat crème fraîche

Freshly ground black peppercorns

Salt

2 small gem lettuces, leaves separated

1. Heat the oil in a large saucepan set over a medium heat until hot. Add the onion, carrot, celery, and a pinch of salt, sweating for 7 to 8 minutes until softened.

2. Add the beef and brown well all over. Stir in the Worcestershire sauce, chopped tomatoes, and beef stock. Bring to a simmer, and then reduce the heat slightly, cooking uncovered for 30 to 40 minutes until slightly thickened.

3. Meanwhile, cook the potatoes in a large saucepan of salted, boiling water until tender to the point of a knife; 18 to 22 minutes. Preheat the oven to 350°F.

4. Drain and leave to steam off for 2 to 3 minutes before mashing with the crème fraîche. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

5. Season the beef mixture with salt and pepper. Spoon into a baking dish and top with the mashed potato. Run the tines of a fork across the potato to create a few indents.

6. Bake for 35 to 45 minutes until golden and crisp on top. Leave to stand for 5 minutes before serving with the lettuce. PC271386