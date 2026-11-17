When a person gets a cold, he or she may read or hear about all sorts of potential remedies. Indeed, everyone seems to have their own unique take on how to combat the common cold, and food is often a component of those remedies. But are certain foods really more helpful than others when treating the common cold?

The dynamic between food and the common cold is complex. Certain foods may offer temporary relief to people battling a particularly tough cold. But those foods should not be mistaken as a cure. Recognition of which foods might help combat the common cold and what’s behind their effectiveness may help people the next time they develop a cold.

· Chicken soup: Perhaps no food is more widely cited as a remedy to the common cold than chicken soup. Chicken soup helps to hydrate the body and that can help loosen mucus and alleviate congestion. Hot soup also produces steam, which can alleviate some congestion. If a cold is accompanied by a sore throat, the warm broth of chicken soup can alleviate that soreness.

· Hot tea: It’s not just food but also beverages that can help people combat a cold. The benefits of hot tea mirror those of soup, as a warm cup of tea can soothe a sore throat and promote hydration that helps to thin mucus. But it’s important that people with a cold choose decaffeinated tea, as caffeine can contribute to dehydration. Verywell Health notes that chamomile tea contains antioxidants and compounds that can lessen inflammation.

· Garlic: Garlic isn’t just a remedy to ward off vampires. It’s also helpful when fighting a cold. While the experts at Verywell Health note research on the dynamic between garlic and the common cold is limited, a 2016 study published in The Journal of Nutrition found that aged garlic extract may help lessen and reduce the severity of upper respiratory symptoms like cold, congestion and sore throat. A separate study from 2020 published in Trends in Food Science & Technology traced those benefits to the fact that garlic increases the number of immune cells in the body.

· Salmon: Salmon is a great source of Omega-3 fatty acids, which researchers have linked to reduced inflammation. Salmon also is a great source of vitamin D, which has long been touted as a building block of a strong immune system.

· Greek yogurt: Few people may reach for yogurt when they have a cold, but the Pittsburgh-based UPMC HealthBeat notes that Greek yogurt is rich in probiotics, which are friendly bacteria that support a strong immune system. Greek yogurt also offers easily digestible carbohydrates and ample protein, both of which can provide a body with the energy it needs to recover from the common cold.

These are just some of the foods that can help people combat the common cold. Additional foods that provide the same service can be discussed with a primary care physician. TF26C317