Breakfast sandwiches are an early morning comfort food 

Comfort food is often associated with dinner fixtures like meatloaf and baked ziti. But comfort also can be served up at the breakfast table.

Breakfast sandwiches are wildly popular and can act as early morning fuel after a good night’s rest. When the urge strikes to prepare some early morning comfort food, cooks can look to this recipe for “Fried Egg, Bacon, Cheese, and Tomatoes on a Bread Roll” courtesy of Lines+Angles.

Fried Egg, Bacon, Cheese and Tomatoes on a Bread Roll

Makes 4 servings

4 bread rolls, split in half horizontally and toasted

8 slices thick bacon

4 large eggs

Salt, to taste

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

4 slices cheddar cheese

1 fresh tomato, rinsed and sliced

1. In a skillet set over medium-high heat, cook the bacon until nicely browned and crispy. Drain bacon on paper towels.

2. Remove most of the bacon drippings from the pan and fry the eggs to your liking. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

3. Arrange a slice of cheese and 2 slices of cooked bacon on the bottom half of each roll. Add tomato slices and a fried egg to each. Top with the remaining half of the bread roll. Serve.

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