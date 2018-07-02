DISD EDUCATORS START SUMMER ATTENDING ABYDOS SUMMER LITERACY INSTITUTE

This summer, Dickinson ISD educators started their summer break attending comprehensive professional development, and after three continuous weeks, they have successfully completed the ABYDOS Summer Literacy Institute.

These teachers will return to their classrooms in August with proven and successful reading and writing processes to use with their students. Instead of mountains of worksheets, authentic strategies and authentic student writing will occur. Student-centered classrooms will teach students how to address a variety of audiences and write for many purposes. As part of the Institute, teachers engaged in the writing process and each completed their own unique writing piece. The writing works were compiled, and on the final day of the Summer Institute, each teacher was presented with a special copy of the “Mirror, Mirror on the Wall Reflective Anthology.”

“These teachers are shining stars in Dickinson ISD. They are committed to our students and have given valuable time for this learning experience. We sincerely appreciate their dedication as we move forward and work diligently to prepare DISD students who are ready for college, careers and life,” said Carla Voelkel, DISD Deputy Superintendent for Educational Services.