Sunday, May 12, 2024
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home NewsCommunityMusic Galveston College Community Chorale presents its 2024 Spring Concert
Music

Galveston College Community Chorale presents its 2024 Spring Concert

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comment

The Galveston College Community Chorale presents its 2024 Spring Concert, “Choral Classics,” on Sunday, May 12, 2024, at 4 p.m., at Moody Methodist Church, located at 2803 53rd Street, in Galveston. The concert is FREE and OPEN to the public.

Various styles of choral music from Handel to Andrew Lloyd Webber will be performed and represent what some consider as “classical”  pieces of music today.

Also on the program, Ron Wyatt, accompanist for the chorale, will play a musical selection on the pipe organ. The music of George Gershwin will be played on the piano by Henry Aronson.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

Bay Area Chorus President Honored 

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close