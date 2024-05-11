The Galveston College Community Chorale presents its 2024 Spring Concert, “Choral Classics,” on Sunday, May 12, 2024, at 4 p.m., at Moody Methodist Church, located at 2803 53rd Street, in Galveston. The concert is FREE and OPEN to the public.

Various styles of choral music from Handel to Andrew Lloyd Webber will be performed and represent what some consider as “classical” pieces of music today.

Also on the program, Ron Wyatt, accompanist for the chorale, will play a musical selection on the pipe organ. The music of George Gershwin will be played on the piano by Henry Aronson.