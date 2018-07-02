SILENCE IS GOLDEN

I saw a social media meme that read “Did you know you have the right to remain silent even when you are not being arrested?” I truly believe, because of my own personal experiences, that this right should be encouraged. Shutting out the cacophony around us every day and giving our ears and our eyes, from Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, all kind of news sites, and other bombardments to our senses is needed and therapeutic. It can steal our peace, keep us stirred up, cause us to feel frustrated, and is something I need to remind myself of very often. We need to remain silent at times. We need to quiet the chaos and fill our hearts, minds, spirits, and souls with the sounds of silence. We need to turn it all off, tune it all out, and spend some silent hours and days, or maybe even longer. We need to be restored, refreshed, and renewed. Arrest yourself and remain silent and in silence. You have that right! I hope that your new month of July, finds you in custody of some blissful silence.