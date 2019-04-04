District championships to be decided; Astros return for home opener

Wednesday: District 24-6A’s best track and field performers will be on display in the first day of

the meet, which will be held at Challenger/Columbia Stadium in League City. Much of the day

will consist of field meets and qualifying for the track portion that will start at 6:00pm on

Thursday.

Playoff positioning will be the focal point of the Rockets-Clippers matchup at 9:30pm. Entering

the final 10 days of the regular season on Monday, the Rockets were 3.5 games behind the

Warriors for the top spot in the Western Conference, yet Houston will have to fend off the Trail

Blazers, Jazz and Clippers to hold on to their third seed. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest will have

the game beginning with the pregame show at 9:00pm while NBATV will also carry the feed

from the Clippers broadcast team.

The Astros conclude their first road trip of the season when they face the Rangers at 7:05pm.

Gerrit Cole, who struck out 10 in his first start against the Rays on Friday, returns to the mound

and will be opposed by Mike Minor, who was torched for six runs in his Opening Day start

against the Cubs. AT&T Sportsnet and Fox Sports Southwest will each have the game, with both

starting with pregame shows at 6:30pm.

Thursday: District titles and a trip to regionals will be at stake at both the 22-5A and 24-4A

tennis meets. The 22-5A event will be held at Friendswood High School while Brazosport is the

site for the 24-4A meet.

The boys’ golf teams of District 22-5A will be at Moody Gardens in Galveston for the district

championship. The best of the best will advance to the regionals later this month.

While the 24-6A track and field teams square off for district supremacy, Santa Fe’s track team

will participate at the Roughneck Relays at Columbia High School.

Friday: A busy evening of high school softball begins at 5:30pm with Boling at Hitchcock,

followed by Columbia at La Marque at 6:00pm. Texas City at Baytown Lee, Clear Springs at Clear

Brook, Clear Falls at Dickinson, Santa Fe at Friendswood and Galena Park at Galveston Ball each

start at 6:30pm while Clear Creek at Alvin concludes the schedule with a 6:45pm start.

The high school baseball slate starts with Clear Lake at Clear Creek, Alvin at Clear Falls,

Dickinson at Clear Springs and Columbia at La Marque at 6:00pm. Boling at Hitchcock,

Galveston Ball at Santa Fe and Friendswood at Texas City each start at 7:00pm.

Collin McHugh gets the honor to pitch for the Astros in their 2019 home opener against the

Athletics, which begins at 7:05pm. McHugh will be countered by Frankie Montas, who won his

first start of the season on Sunday against the Angels. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest will have the

game beginning with the pregame show at 6:30om.

In what will be their penultimate home game of the regular season, the Rockets host the Knicks

at 7:00pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest will have the game for those who won’t be able to see

the Astros and will kick off their pregame show at 6:30pm.

WAR Athletics will host its annual Hoops Against Drunk Driving basketball tournament, which

will be held throughout the weekend at La Marque High School. More than 80 teams in a

variety of boys’ and girls’ divisions along with a 3-point shooting contest. For more information,

contact tournament directors Mike Evans at (409) 256-8616 or Regina Day at (409) 771-5961.

Saturday: Wade Miley makes his first home start as an Astro in the second game of the

weekend series against the Athletics. Oakland will start Aaron Brooks, who will be making his

first start of the season. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest will begin the pregame show at 5:30pm

that will lead into the first pitch at 6:10pm.