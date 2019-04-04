Sports Post
Clear Springs High School junior Kirk Collins Jr. had an impressive weekend at the Texas Relays
on the campus of the University of Texas. Collins finished third in both the 110 and 300-meter
hurdles and will begin his quest to return to Austin for next month’s UIL state finals when he
takes part in the District 24-6A meet on Wednesday and Thursday.
Clear Brook High School athletes Mayce Barker, Sedrick Cole and Richard Lewis each signed
letters of intent to become collegiate student-athletes. Barker will play volleyball at UT-Permian
Basin, while Cole (Mary Hardin-Baylor) and Lewis (Sul Ross) will play football.
The Clear Creek High School tennis teams had a solid performance at last weekend’s Kemah
Boardwalk Invitational, as Carter Crookstrom finished atop the pack in boys’ singles while the
Wildcats mixed doubles team of Griffin Baillargeon and Alejandra Lopez finished fourth. Creek
will participate in the District 24-6A meet on Thursday and Friday.
The Texas City High School freshman and junior varsity boys’ track and field teams shined at the
22-5A meet, with the Stingarees winning the 9th grade title with 226 points and the junior
varsity placing second with 100 points.
