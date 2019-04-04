Sports Post

Clear Springs High School junior Kirk Collins Jr. had an impressive weekend at the Texas Relays

on the campus of the University of Texas. Collins finished third in both the 110 and 300-meter

hurdles and will begin his quest to return to Austin for next month’s UIL state finals when he

takes part in the District 24-6A meet on Wednesday and Thursday.

Clear Brook High School athletes Mayce Barker, Sedrick Cole and Richard Lewis each signed

letters of intent to become collegiate student-athletes. Barker will play volleyball at UT-Permian

Basin, while Cole (Mary Hardin-Baylor) and Lewis (Sul Ross) will play football.

The Clear Creek High School tennis teams had a solid performance at last weekend’s Kemah

Boardwalk Invitational, as Carter Crookstrom finished atop the pack in boys’ singles while the

Wildcats mixed doubles team of Griffin Baillargeon and Alejandra Lopez finished fourth. Creek

will participate in the District 24-6A meet on Thursday and Friday.

The Texas City High School freshman and junior varsity boys’ track and field teams shined at the

22-5A meet, with the Stingarees winning the 9th grade title with 226 points and the junior

varsity placing second with 100 points.